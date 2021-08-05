After a year hiatus, Maryville College will hold its annual Faith Community Fair and Worship Service on Sun., Aug. 22, at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
The fair will be held 6-7 p.m. in the Clayton Center’s William Baxter Lee III Grand Foyer, followed by a worship service at 7 p.m. in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre.
The event will give entering Maryville College students the opportunity to meet area church leaders and to learn about the wide variety of local faith communities.
“We are thrilled to be able to welcome everyone back!” said Kathleen Farnham, director of church relations at Maryville College. “Worship and service are often important pieces of the college experience for MC students, and for many, their connection with churches begins with the Faith Community Fair. Thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of local pastors and church leaders, the fair has become a wonderful tradition to foster meaningful, long-lasting connections between MC students and congregations.”
Set-up begins at 5 p.m., and congregations are asked to bring one to three members and provide displays, information about their communities, treats, snacks or useful back-to-school items for students to pick up from church display tables. Representatives may be lay leaders, clergy, program directors, current college students or members with particular interest in ministry with college students. Due to COVID, treats and snacks cannot be homemade and must be individually packaged.
The Rev. Dr. Anne D. McKee, MC campus minister, and MC students will lead the worship service. The worship service is open to the public, and participating churches will be recognized during the service to better assist students in connecting with local congregations.
All attendees are required to wear masks during the fair and worship service. Reservations for the Faith Community Fair are required by Aug. 18. For more information or to register, please contact Kathleen Farnham kathleen.farnham@maryvillecollege.edu or 865-981-8217.
