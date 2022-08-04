Maryville College will hold its annual Faith Community Fair on Sun., Aug. 21, at the Clayton Center for the Arts. The ecumenical gathering gives entering Maryville College students the opportunity to meet area church leaders and to learn about the wide variety of local faith communities.
The fair will be held from 6-7 p.m. in the Clayton Center’s William Baxter Lee III Grand Foyer, and local congregations are invited to bring representatives to the event to meet students.
“We are grateful to the many church partners who for more than 20 years have made this a fun and festive tradition for the entire community!” said Kathleen Farnham, director of church relations at Maryville College. “Faith, learning and service are often important pieces of the college experience for MC students, and for many, their connection with churches begins with the Faith Community Fair. Thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of local pastors and church leaders, the fair has become a wonderful tradition to foster meaningful, long-lasting connections between MC students and congregations.”
Setup begins at 5:15 p.m., and congregations are asked to bring one to three members and provide displays, information about their communities, treats, snacks (either pre-packaged or homemade) and/or useful back-to-school items for students. Representatives may be lay leaders, clergy, program directors, current college students or members with particular interest in ministry with college students.
Reservations for the Faith Community Fair are required by Aug. 17. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Farnham at 865-981-8217 or kathleen.farnham@maryvillecollege.edu.
