It was a sunny, fall Sunday in East Tennessee as the Rev. Amy Bradley waited in the parking lot of her church, St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Maryville, to dole out smiles and special blessings.
There were no hugs allowed as COVID-19 still has its grips on communities everywhere, so she stood in the parking lot and waited to see what four-legged friends might appear.
And then they came — congregants and others in the community drove up with their dogs in the front seat and backs of their cars and SUVs. This was the annual animal blessing that St. Andrew’s and other churches conduct every year.
Like every other event scheduled for 2020, it was altered from its original setup. Instead of a ceremony held outdoors at the church where all could gather together, this one was a drive-up affair. Pet owners simply drove up, rolled down their windows, spoke to Bradley about their pets and then she blessed them.
But Bradley said it was she who might have gotten the most out of the interactions.
“I feel like I am the one that gets blessed by all of these animals,” the rector said. “With all of the dogs that give me kisses, I am the one that gets blessed.”
Faithful and kind
It was all dogs that ended up being brought to this animal blessing ceremony at St. Andrew’s. In years past, there also have been cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, an occasional snake and even a goat. Bradley also encouraged people to bring photos of their pets if they weren’t easily transportable. She agreed to bless the stuffed animals of children, too. Photos also were emailed and texted to Bradley for the blessings.
Bradley has a cat, which she didn’t bring; there really was no need for that.
“He is not one we would be getting in the car,” she explained. “He gets blessed by me every day at home. And he blesses me every day.”
This blessing of the animals ceremony is done in churches everywhere in recognition of Saint Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals and ecology. Saint Francis’ feast day is observed around Oct. 4 each year. The Italian Catholic friar was born in 1181 or 1182 and died in 1226 at the age of 44.
As Bradley explained, his was a life lived in poverty, but also rich with God’s creation all around him. She said there are stories of St. Francis connecting with all types of creatures.
“There is one story of him preaching to birds and the birds listening and responding,” she said. “He really believed that all of creation bore the imprint of God the creator. So, to him, a bird or a squirrel or a wolf wasn’t just an animal. It was a brother or sister.”
Upon election as pope, Archbishop and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina chose Francis as his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, becoming Pope Francis in 2013. At the time, he said it was because of his concern for the well-being of the poor.
The blessings Bradley bestowed were personal to each of the pets and their owners at the Sunday event. Some wanted blessings for pets that were sick. Others asked for blessings on those who needed to work on certain behaviors.
In times of need
The current pandemic has isolated people, and for some, their pets have been their main companions. That love and loyalty is certainly being appreciated, the rector said.
“Most just wanted a general blessing or an acknowledgment of how precious this creature is to them,” Bradley said.
In addition to living his life minus the comforts of any possessions, Francis of Assisi was known for his kindness and gentleness, Bradley said. She said her church used a Francis of Assisi-themed message in its vespers service last week. Each participant did his or her part outdoors.
Bradley, who has been rector at St. Andrew’s for a few months, said the blessing of the animals is one of her favorite days of the year. She has conducted the ceremonies at different churches over the years. This year looked different, but the outcome was the same — to provide recognition for pets that give so much in return for their care. They also are part off a larger picture about the goodness that exists, she said.
“We really need to be reminded right now of what is good in our lives,” this pastor said. “Where God has blessed us. We can get bogged down in bad news and forget to look at the goodness that is there. It is the good that will last.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.