The leaves are beginning to change into beautiful fall colors, and there is a nip in the morning air. Families anticipate the upcoming holidays with joy and incorporate fun events into the school calendar.
It also means the 10-week co-op sessions are complete. There is a hint of sadness yet anticipation for the 2022 sessions. Students enjoyed studying such subjects as “What Went on the White House,” Lego Landmarks, Exploring Science, Introduction to Guitar, Magic of Chemistry and Geology Rocks. A variety of topics captured the children’s imaginations, including Owls, Tall Tales, Vikings, Elementary Ballet and Young Artists.
The 4-H Shooting Sports program has resumed and students are eager to practice to improve their skills. The program is available for students grades 4-10 and has four coaches that work diligently to teach safety and responsibility.
Homeschool climbing and rowing are two popular physical activities. Homeschool climbing has begun at The Climbing Center and many BHEA families participate. Climbers will work toward mastering fundamental climbing skills and knowledge. Children will gain confidence as they become stronger, more experienced climbers under the attentive guidance of instructors.
Jack Cowan, a junior, enjoys rowing with Tristar. He has traveled throughout the eastern United States for rowing competitions. A team of powerful young men works as one to propel the boat swiftly through the water. Coordination is critical to success. Jack practices 2.5 hours per day for six days a week. Rowing is a rigorous, grueling full-body workout.
Another fun adventure BHEA members participated in was a scavenger hunt at the Knoxville Zoo. The entertaining, educational event included lesson plans about the wild, zoo animals, and geography. Families enjoyed using observation skills in a fun, relaxed way.
BHEA members enjoyed an eighth grade Exploration Fair sponsored by Blount Partnership, which allowed students to learn about different types of industries and change industry misperceptions. Morgan Reynolds attended the event at the Airport Hilton Hotel and felt it was great opportunity to learn about different careers.
Armed with bags, gloves, litter pickers, and a sense of purpose, the Blount Home Education Association Student Council met on Oct. 5, to care for its designated Adopt-A-Highway.
The representatives from grades 9-12 worked diligently to clear the garbage and harmful debris from the roadside. BHEA is committed to adopting the roadway and conducting periodic litter clean-ups on the stretch of highway near Everett Park.
To support homeschooling families, BHEA offers monthly Roundtable discussions. Recently, BHEA families met with Lisa Howard, enrollment counselor at Maryville College. This presentation was intended to answer questions about why one might choose the college path and how families can make it happen financially.
The New Member Brunch was an occasion to welcome new homeschooling families to BHEA and to share resources. The event, which included both parents and children, encouraged the new families to get involved, get acquainted, and find support from experienced families.
The Middle school students shared in the Mountain Challenge at Maryville College. The low ropes course consists of elements and challenges in the Maryville College woods that require teamwork, problem-solving, leadership, trust, and communication. The ropes course is called “fun with a purpose.” Wyatt Martin, an eighth grader, enjoyed the Mountain Challenge and had fun working with team members to complete the abstract challenges.
The first Mom’s Night Out for this year is coming up. As a ministry, the fun evening offers a time of relaxation and laughter without children. Moms will gather for fellowship and a craft activity.
“The Nutcracker” ballet is an annual tradition for many families within BHEA and we have an annual field trip to watch it together. To encourage and help children understand it, one family is offering a Nutcracker 101 class that will review the story, music, teach dance, perform crafts and create a fun learning environment for this Christmas tradition. The Appalachian Ballet Company will perform The Nutcracker on Dec. 4, 5, 10 and 11.
