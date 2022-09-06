As days get shorter and cooler weather sets in, the cravings for hearty, comforting meals often follow. Traditional fall fare, including roasted meats and veggies, can be enhanced with a delicious and compatible fall fruit: fresh grapes. Grapes work well with a variety of ingredients to make mealtimes more enjoyable.
In Smoked Paprika Lamb Chops with Fresh Grape Sauce, grapes provide a delightful sweet-tart accent to the savory meat. Juicy grapes also help balance the spicy kick of Hot Honey Roasted Broccoli with Grapes and Almonds. In addition to their delicious taste, fresh texture and vibrant color, grapes of all colors — red, green and black — are a heart-healthy food, too.
Lamb Chops with Fresh Grape Sauce
Servings: 4
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
4 boneless sirloin leg lamb chops (3/4-inch thick each, about 1 1/2 pounds total)
1 tablespoon olive oil
3/4 cup dry riesling wine
2 shallots, minced
1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
1 1/2 cups seedless grapes, rinsed
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
In small bowl, combine paprika, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Rub chops with paprika mixture and set aside.
In large cast-iron or other heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Add chops and cook to desired doneness, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer to platter and keep warm.
In same pan, add riesling, bring to boil and scrape up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Cook until wine is reduced to glaze, about 5 minutes. Add shallots, broth and thyme; cook until reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Stir in grapes and butter; swirl to melt butter. Season with additional salt and pepper, to taste, then pour sauce over chops and serve.
Roasted Broccoli with Grapes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Servings: 6
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 pound fresh, trimmed broccoli spears
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
3/4 cup black grapes
1/4 cup sliced natural almonds
Heat oven to 450 F with rack in center.
In cup, combine honey, vinegar and crushed red pepper flakes; microwave 10 seconds until mixture is warm enough to stir to blend; repeat if necessary. Set aside and keep warm.
In shallow, 9-by-13-inch baking dish or rimmed baking sheet, toss broccoli spears with oil then spread in single layer in center of pan. Roast 7-8 minutes until broccoli begins to brown on edges. Remove from oven.
Drizzle hot honey over broccoli and sprinkle with salt. Scatter grapes and almonds on top of broccoli and roast 4-5 minutes until broccoli is crisp-tender, almonds are toasted and grapes are warmed through.
Transfer broccoli and grape mixture to platter or individual plates and serve warm or at room temperature.
