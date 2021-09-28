Marble Springs State Historic Site in Knoxville will hold its Fall Frolic Craft Fair on Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several local vendors will be participating with a variety of crafts, goods, and treats to take home.
There will also be games with prizes, a cabin to cabin trick or treat, and more. Costumes are encouraged, making it the perfect time to test out Halloween costume and enjoy a beautiful fall day at Marble Springs.
Admission is free.
Marble Springs State Historic Site is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. It is located at 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. More information can be found at the website www.marblesprings.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.