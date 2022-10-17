The Charles Hall Museum and Heritage Center kicks off its sixth annual Cherohala Skyway Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 22. Located in Tellico Plains, the Cherohala Skyway Festival is the perfect excuse to get outdoors on a fall day for some family fun that includes music, arts and crafts and hay rides.
Attendees can experience fall colors all along the Tellico River and Cherohala Skyway, a 42-mile National Scenic Byway that opened Oct. 12, 1996. Winding to over 5,000 feet in elevation from Tellico Plains, Tennessee to Robbinsville, North Carolina through the Cherokee and Nantahala National Forests, this is one of the most beautiful areas in the Appalachian mountain regions, festival organizers said.
The Cherohala Skyway Festival will feature concessions and shopping with booth after booth of juried craft artists. There will be Cherokee and early settler living history areas. Admire the antique tractors and see the small engines at work. Pioneer demonstrations will include iron ore smelting, blacksmith forging, cross cut saw demonstrations, weaving, spinning, quilting, wood carving, food tasting cooked over an open fire, corn meal grinding and sugar cane squeezing. Corn meal and molasses will be available to purchase.
The Cherohala Skyway Festival has something for all ages. There will be opportunities to test axe throwing skills at On The Road Axe Throw trailer, paint a pumpkin at the Tellico Plains Beta Club Junior High tent, have your hand sculpted out of wax at Waxed Hands or have your face painted at Beauty For Ashes’ Tootler Coleman’s Tellico Plains High School Scholarship tent.
In the Family Fun Zone, featured activities are inflatable slides and bounce houses, and challenging friends to a game of corn hole. The Mecca Camp Resort Fun Zone will provide a kids train ride with the Tellico Plains police, dig for cash and treasures at the Vol Fed Sawdust Dig, or take a ride on the tractor-pulled hay ride and step back in time with the Shadden and Carmley families’ horse drawn wagon rides and petting zoo. The Lippens’ family rabbits and goats will be here too.
Children of all ages can enjoy lots of free and fun crafts at the Tender Heart Ministries and Tellico Plains Library booths. Shopping for bargains at the TP Library’s book sale will help support a worthy cause.
Josh Graves Memorial Music Festival will take place as Mountain Music String Band will play as the stage music is setting up. Native American flute music with Crazy Flute will kick off a day filled with live music at 10 a.m. Featured at the festival will be the award-winning and recording bluegrass bands, Tim Graves and The Farm Hands, The Graves Brothers, Tim Decker and Tennessee River and Appalachian Smoke, the up-and-coming bluegrass band from the mountains of Western North Carolina.
A popular event at the festival is the Uncle Josh Graves Dobro Pick-off, which begins at 3 p.m. There is no entry fee and cash prizes are awarded to four of the 10 contestants. Call Jo at 423-519-0334 to enter.
The Tellico Plains JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) will perform on stage after the Dobro Pick-Off around 3:45 p.m. The budding musicians, grades three through 12, will play old time Appalachian music on the guitar, fiddle, mandolin and old-time banjo.
Bring your instrument and jam with other musicians at the Picker’s Tent. Special appearances will include local talent, River Jennings, Eli Thompson, Roman Locklear and Matt Ledbetter.
Tellico Plains is the birthplace and former home of the late Josh Graves and the hometown of his nephews, The Graves Brothers, Tim, Tedd, and Mike Graves. Tim will share memorable stories about his Uncle Josh, the King of Dobro, throughout the day.
Displays at the Hall Museum honor Josh and Tim with historical pictures and relics that include their personal dobros. The Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center (located next door to the Hall Museum) is a stop on the Tennessee Music Pathways in honor of Uncle Josh’s birthplace. The Visitor Center’s display includes a video of Josh playing the dobro.
Bring your antique tractors, small engines, lawn mowers & farm implements to the Hall Field at 122 Bank Street by 8:30 a.m. There is no registration and no fee.
The Hall Museum, 229 Cherohala Skyway, Tellico Plains, is a non- profit 501(c)(3) history museum that preserves Appalachian history with an emphasis on the Tellico Plains area. Housed in two buildings are thousands of relics, pictures, and documents. Admission is free to the festival and the museum. There will be a $5/vehicle preferred parking fee. Bring cash.
Any profits go to support their mission.
There will be plenty of parking including easy access parking around the museum and in the field behind the museum. Camp Fire Ministries will provide OTV shuttle service for those who park in the field the short walking distance to the festival site.
Cell service is limited in Tellico Plains, so bring cash for parking, shopping and food. For more information, contact charleshallmuseum@hotmail.com, 423-253-8000, visit
Facebook, 6th Annual Cherohala Skyway Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.