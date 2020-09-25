TN Fireplace & Chimney, an East Tennessee chimney care company, is supporting the National Fire Protection Association’s National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, by offering there fall fireplace safety tips.

“Obstructions and damaged equipment are leading factors in many chimney fires,” said Josh Cate, owner of TN Fireplace & Chimney. “Performance issues like smoke, a lack of ventilation or reduced heat output often indicate a serious safety risk. But most chimney fires are preventable, and a regular maintenance schedule will help homeowners keep their fireplace or stove running efficiently and safely.”

Cate and the TN Fireplace & Chimney team recommend the following safety tips for families planning to use fireplaces or stoves this year:

Burn only dry, seasoned firewood: Green, freshly cut wood is hard to ignite, smolders and produces less heat than wood that has been dried for burning. Green wood also contributes to the accumulation of creosote inside the flue, which is the leading cause of chimney fires.

Maintain safe boundaries: Don’t leave flammable material (wood, paper, matches, oil, fabric) near the fireplace or stove. Use a screen to prevent embers from escaping.

No obstructions: A chimney cap can keep out animals and debris that could start a fire or interfere with proper ventilation. Seasonal inspections and cleanings prevent and remove buildup inside the chimney that increases the risk of fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never leave unattended: A small incident can become a major safety event quickly. Make sure someone is monitoring the fire at all times, and keep children and pets at a safe distance.

Schedule a cleaning: Don’t wait for winter temperatures to arrive to get your fireplace or chimney ready. A professional inspection now will identify any issues or damaged equipment and set your chimney up for safety and comfort.

“Regular professional maintenance is the number one way to get the top performance from your fireplace or stove,” Cate said.

“In addition, our technicians are trained to recognize potentially serious problems before they cause damage or require expensive repairs. We’re committed to helping homeowners in East Tennessee remain safe and comfortable. We believe that’s more important than ever right now, with many people continuing to spend more time at home and indoors.”

For more information about TN Fireplace & Chimney or to schedule an appointment for inspection or cleaning, visit https://tnchimney.com.

