TN Fireplace & Chimney, an East Tennessee chimney care company, is supporting the National Fire Protection Association’s National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, by offering there fall fireplace safety tips.
“Obstructions and damaged equipment are leading factors in many chimney fires,” said Josh Cate, owner of TN Fireplace & Chimney. “Performance issues like smoke, a lack of ventilation or reduced heat output often indicate a serious safety risk. But most chimney fires are preventable, and a regular maintenance schedule will help homeowners keep their fireplace or stove running efficiently and safely.”
Cate and the TN Fireplace & Chimney team recommend the following safety tips for families planning to use fireplaces or stoves this year:
“Regular professional maintenance is the number one way to get the top performance from your fireplace or stove,” Cate said.
“In addition, our technicians are trained to recognize potentially serious problems before they cause damage or require expensive repairs. We’re committed to helping homeowners in East Tennessee remain safe and comfortable. We believe that’s more important than ever right now, with many people continuing to spend more time at home and indoors.”
For more information about TN Fireplace & Chimney or to schedule an appointment for inspection or cleaning, visit https://tnchimney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.