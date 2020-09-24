The Little River Railroad and Lumber Co. Museum in Townsend will host its Fall Train Days this weekend.
Hours at the museum, located at 7747 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27.
A Frick steam-powered engine will be operating on site along with a hand-powered inspection car that guests may ride.
The G scale garden railway will be operating, and a recently acquired set-off house will be open for viewing.
Admission is free, and donations appreciated. Masks are encouraged on the grounds and required in the gift shop and museum.
