TumbleBooks, a world leader in online children’s book databases, has made its family of online libraries available for free to the Blount County Public Library until at least August 31. These libraries consist of digital, audio, and visual resources covering many educational subjects and literary genres suitable for every age.
Its ﬂagship product, TumbleBooklibrary is a collection of animated talking picture books, read-alongs, books, quizzes, lesson plans, and educational games which is used by thousands of schools and public libraries in over 100 countries across the world. Other resources shared are TeenBook Cloud, TumbleMath, AudioBook Cloud, and RomanceBookCloud. These resources can be located on the library website under the Learning Tab, the Teens Tab, and the Childrens Tab.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at 865-982-0981 or visit the Web site at www.blountlibrary.org.
