This 1931 Model A car has been in the Gregory family for 82 years. Harvey and Lucille Gregory were married while sitting in the car and had their photo taken standing next to it, for their 50th wedding anniversary celebration in 1989.
Recently, their son and his wife, Wayne and Faye Gregory, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by driving the same car in the Greenback Christmas Parade on Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.