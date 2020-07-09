In compliance with the CDC recommendation, as well as state and local mandates limiting public gatherings due to the coronavirus, Gaither Management Group Inc. has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Family Fest In The Smokies event scheduled for Gatlinburg, at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.
This event was originally scheduled to take place Memorial Day weekend and at the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic the event was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, as a result in the spike in cases in many states, including Tennessee, Gaither Management felt it best to cancel the event in 2020.
“The health of our friends who have supported our events for 50 years is more important to us than anything,” states multi-Grammy winner and Gaither Vocal Band founder, Bill Gaither. “We pride ourselves in hosting events where we can be close to those attending. We love meeting the people, giving hugs and signing autographs. Unfortunately, there would be no way to do this in the current climate. We have to take all the necessary precautions to keep people safe.”
