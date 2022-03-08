Finding time for a family meal during busy seasons means navigating schedules full of school, jobs, social events and more. Squeezing in dinner together calls for an easy dish that takes less than an hour so you can catch up with loved ones.
Let your oven do the work for you with this Build-Your-Own Sausage Foil Packet Dinner recipe that requires just 10 minutes of prep before 30 minutes of baking, leaving you plenty of time to help little ones with homework. It all starts with Coleman Natural Uncured Polish Kielbasa, a traditional Polish sausage rope smoked and fully cooked so all you need to do is slice into 1/2-inch pieces and toss together with veggies and seasonings. You can feel good you are serving pork sourced from American family farms that raise their animals crate free with no antibiotics or added hormones ever.
Build-Your-Own Sausage Foil Dinner
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
1 package Coleman Natural Uncured Polish Kielbasa, sliced 1/2-inch thick
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into four pieces
2 large tomatoes, chopped
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Cut foil into four sheets about 12 inches long.
Divide kielbasa, garlic, corn, tomatoes, onion and potatoes evenly over foil sheets. Drizzle with oil then season with salt and pepper, to taste. Toss gently to combine.
Top each packet with parsley and fold crosswise over kielbasa and vegetable mixture to completely cover food. Roll top and bottom edges to seal.
Place foil packets on baking sheet and bake 30 minutes.
Variations: Customize ingredients for personal preferences. Use broccoli in place of corn or substitute peppers for onions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.