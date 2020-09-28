Family Promise of Blount County will host its third annual Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Parkway Drive-in, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Families will be able to watch "Shrek" and "The Addams Family." Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and under. The gates will open at 6 p.m.
The first movie, "Shrek," will be shown at 8 p.m. and "The Addams Family," shortly after its completion.
Family Promise provides shelter and other services to Blount County's homeless families.
