After much careful consideration, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announces the need to cancel this year’s Fantasy of Trees event due to ongoing concerns over the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in our community. The annual event is the hospital’s single largest fundraiser, attracting 60,000 people, during the week of Thanksgiving, each year.
“This event has become a family tradition for 35 years. This was not an easy decision,” explained Carlton Long, V.P. for Institutional Advancement. “However, it is the right thing to do. As a children’s hospital, we must set the best example and do our part to slow the spread of this virus. There is no easy way to safely hold an indoor event this large during a worldwide pandemic.”
Fantasy of Trees raised more than $420,000 in 2019. Funds raised at the event enable the hospital to purchase life-saving medical equipment for patients. The hospital will look for other ways to make up the monetary loss. “Our team is still planning a holiday fundraiser,” added Long. “It will just look a little different this year. We are so thankful for a community that continues to generously support Children’s Hospital.”
Fantasy of Trees organizers are busy working on an alternate fundraiser, keeping public safety as top priority. Details will be released soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.