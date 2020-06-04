Cars lined up on both sides of the street on a Tuesday morning in Greenback can only mean one sure thing — the Greenback farmers and craft market is open and ready for business.
The gathering of tomato growers, bakers and bracelet sellers happens year round at the Greenback Depot, located on Morganton Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weekly event was shut down for weeks due to the coronavirus, but vendors are back, most wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
This past Tuesday, The Cookie Lady was front and center just outside the building so everyone could space out. Her name is Christine Perkins. Her love of baking and this community brings her to this spot every Tuesday.
“I have sold out early of most things,” she said less than two hours into the day. “Peanut butter and chocolate chunk are my bestsellers. I still have lemon tarts and blueberries and cream. I’ve always got Scottish shortbread and the chocolate chunk. The others I rotate each week.”
Perkins has been participating in the Greenback market for more than two years. She and husband Nick, who is the pastor at Greenback Presbyterian Church, moved here three years ago. Coming here is still fun, she said, even though it is time consuming to bake enough treats each week.
“It’s fun,” Perkins said. “It’s a little community.”
The manager of the Greenback market is Angie Valpatic. She’s been in charge of overseeing the vendors since January and said there are typically 25 to 30 vendors each week.
The pandemic shut the doors for a while and sellers are slowly coming back, she said. “Next week, we could be at full capacity.”
A honey of a hobby
Also outside Tuesday was Larry Skidmore, a Greenback resident who’s been raising bees for 20 years. He sells his honey under the name Hilltop Honey and said it all started when he discovered a tree full of bees on some property he had just purchased in Loudon County.
He went to a meeting of the Blount County Beekeepers and learned how to get started. He currently has seven hives.
“This is one of those hobbies that can get under your skin,” this beekeeper said. “You can fall in love with it. At least I did.”
Next to Skidmore, the father/son duo of Allen and Kevin Smith were set up with their CBD products, including lotions and oils. Kevin said he started growing hemp on 3 acres last year. There were few doing it back then, he said, but Tennessee passed a farm bill and now there are thousands, he said. It’s tough to compete.
“He grows it and harvests it and I take the buds and extract the CBD out of it,” Allen explained. This is their first year at the Greenback market.
Take a step inside the depot to find Ray Nance selling his homemade soups. On this day it was potato and broccoli cheddar. Glasses of lemonade and also pulled pork were on the lunch menu.
Nance said his main goal with his booth is to raise money to help his wife, April, 44, who has late stage kidney disease. Treatments for her are at Vanderbilt, and it’s become costly to make the trips. Nance’s booth helps with that.
He said he’s met lots of people who come to the market on a regular basis. They ask about April and order up lunch for the day. It helps to be out and get that support, the vendor said.
“This has become family,” Nance explained.
Down on the farm
If it’s goat milk products you need, Barbara Gentry of Gentry Family Farms can assist. She raises goats and uses the milk in soaps, lotions and other products. She also owns Gentry Mercantile in Foothills Mall.
Gentry was head trauma nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center before retiring to tend to the farm and create her products. She was one of the first vendors to sign on here.
“It’s the history and the people that make this place amazing,” she said. “Everybody is friendly.”
PattiCake Pies and its owner Patti Tidwell was ready with her creations, which include coconut cream, chocolate, Georgia pecan and strawberry pies. She was nearly sold out, too. Mini-pound cakes and pineapple upside-down cakes are her specialty as well.
The Maryville resident didn’t have to look high and low for the perfect and from scratch recipes. “Most of them are my mother’s recipes,” Tidwell said. Sample one and you will be back for more, she promised.
Cloth bags with which to microwave baked potatoes, mask extenders and hand sanitizer lined the booth of Linda Goguen, who has been making her products for five years. She sets up at the market in Tellico Village on Wednesdays. As someone who’s been here for three years, Goguen said she sees lots of familiar faces each week, but also new ones.
“Those of us here today are the regulars,” she said. “More will come. The farmers will be showing up with their stuff.”
Digging in the dirt
Vernon Wilson is one of those farmers who is faithful to this market. He had his pickup pulled up next to the depot, selling his gourds, spring onions, garlic mustard greens, beets, eggs and pickled okra right out of the back.
Most people know him as Vern, but he answers to most anything. “I’m the gourd man, the okra man and the sweet potato man,” he said. In addition to participating in the Greenback market, he also sets up at Brickmill Market on U.S. Highway 411.
Wilson said he doesn’t use pesticides or any chemicals on his produce, which is why many seek him out. His work is done with two hands and a few tools.
Farms are disappearing fast, not just here, but everywhere, Wilson said. He said one day a boy came up to him and asked if he was a real farmer. Wilson told him that he is.
“Did you know you are like a dinosaur?” the boy asked.
Wilson had to agree.
