A pair of blue jeans, a box that held a frozen pizza and a package of Twizzlers — all were props used by Susan Keller to show area fourth graders the ways in which their lives are enriched by farmers.
More than 300 elementary school children attended Blount County Farm Day last Thursday at Heritage High School, the first time the annual event has been held there. Schools represented included Union Grove, Montvale, Middlesettlements, Rockford, Fairview and Friendsville. Eighteen stations were set up to educate the young visitors.
Keller and her family have raised cattle and other crops for decades here, and she’s served as one of the presenters at this day of fun that’s also a way to get these fourth graders to connect the dots between a carton of eggs at the store with the people and land that help raise them.
“There are very few foods that you eat that are not grown by farmers,” Keller told the kids as they sat on hay bales. Farmers don’t produce the fish you catch out of Little River or the nuts and berries you find in the mountains, but just about everything else, she explained.
She pointed to the pizza box, a great example of various products grown by farmers, including wheat for the crust, beef cows for meat, vegetables like onions and peppers for toppings and tomatoes for sauce.
“One farmer produces enough food, fuel and fiber for 166 other people,” Keller told the students. “Farmers are very efficient and they do a lot of work.”
She let the kids touch the raw cotton she brought, explaining that crop in this state is grown in the western part. “If I was a betting person, I would bet there is not one person here who doesn’t have at least one article of clothing on that contains cotton,” Keller said.
This longtime farmer explained that in addition to raising cattle, she also raises corn and soybeans, which are called field crops. Corn is a food source for people and animals, she told her audiences. It is used as a sweetener in things like strawberry jam; but corn can also be made into ethanol as fuel.
Soybeans are used to make candles, building supplies and even chocolate, Keller explained. They are also ingredients in salad dressings and pet and livestock food. Another fuel, biodiesel, uses soybeans as well.
The kids were confused by the bag of Twizzlers until Keller explained the favorite sweet treat contains wheat as its second ingredient behind sugar.
“I love Twizzlers,” this farmer told the kids. “I tell myself they are healthy because they contain wheat.”
As Keller wrapped up her presentation so her audience could move to other stations set up behind HHS, Keller asked them to think about what it takes to raise these crops. She compared farmers to artists.
“To draw, you need paper or some type of canvas,” she said. “The land is our canvas. That is what we use to produce our crops. Without the land, we can’t put food in the supermarket in order for you and your family to have something to eat.”
The groups of students rotated to the different booths for this annual day of trading out desks for an outdoor classroom. They got to pet horses, cows, goats and pigs. Two HHS students even brought exotic animals to show — a python and a bearded dragon.
The python eats rodents while the bearded dragon consumes lots of bugs. Both would benefit crop growers, the two students explained. Alanna Lodewegen brought the python, named Arugo; Samantha Carson is the owner of the bearded dragon, named Jessie.
A beekeeper who explained the importance of having a healthy honeybee population to pollinate crops and a display of farm equipment were part of this Farm Day. Students were invited into the HHS greenhouse where they got a lesson on hydroponics from student Aiden Vazquez.
Lonnie Cooper once again brought his pigs. They are eight weeks old, he said. His presentation included answering lots of questions from the students. A veterinarian, canning booth and craft station were all part of the experience too.
The Blount County Farm Bureau Women sponsor and host Farm Day every year. It had to be canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. Beverly Griffith serves as local chairman. She said her organization realizes the importance of bringing these kids to this place to get a visual of the food supply chain.
“They are so far removed from the farm,” Griffith said. The event is a lot of work but worth it, she added. HHS and ag teacher Jon Waters will be taking the lead for future Farm Days.
Several of his students helped out last week, from leading students from station to station to hosting booths. There is a barn on school property that houses the large animals cared for by FFA students. It was built using a grant from Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Waters said the site is a good one to host the annual event.
The first Farm Days were held at Maple Lane Farms. It then moved to the farm of Dick and Martha Daugherty in Louisville, followed by property owned by the University of Tennessee.
There is a disconnect for many people when it comes to understanding the importance of farming, Waters said. The shortages during the pandemic got a lot of people worried. Some started raising chickens and planting gardens.
This teacher said Farm Day helps local farmers keep telling their message.
