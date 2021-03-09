St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were different in 2020. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, many communities were forced to cancel their annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Typically lively, jovial gatherings of good-spirited revelers, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are beloved by Irish and non-Irish people alike.
Though the COVID-19 vaccines figure to help people across the globe return to a semblance of normalcy at some point in 2021, that long-awaited return isn’t here yet. That means St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will again likely have to take place at home, much like they did a year ago.
With no parade to attend and limited seating at the local Irish pub, would-be Patty’s Day revelers may have to take matters into their own hands this March 17.
Cooking up some traditional Irish fare, such as this recipe for “Bacon and Cabbage” from Margaret M. Johnson’s “The Irish Pub Cookbook” (Chronicle Books) is a great way to bring a taste of your favorite Irish pub into your home this St. Patrick’s Day.
Bacon and Cabbage
Serves 4 to 6
3 pounds Irish boiling bacon
1 small head cabbage, cored and quartered
Parsley Sauce or Whole-Grain Mustard Sauce for serving (see below)
Boiled potatoes for serving
Put the bacon in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring the water slowly to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer, skimming the water occasionally to remove the foam, for 1 1⁄2 hours (about 30 minutes per pound), or until the meat is tender when pierced with a fork.
About 20 minutes before the bacon is cooked, add the cabbage. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cabbage is tender, but not soggy. Transfer the bacon to a serving dish, and let cool for 10 minutes before slicing. Drain the cabbage, reserving 1⁄4 cup of the cooking liquid for the Parsley sauce or 1 1⁄2 cups for the Whole-Grain Mustard Sauce, and transfer to a serving dish.
To serve, slice the meat and serve it with the cabbage, potatoes and sauce.
Parsley Sauce
4 tablespoons unsalted Kerrygold Irish butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1⁄4 cup bacon cooking liquid
1 1⁄4 cups hot milk
1⁄2 cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Gradually stir in the flour. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until blended. Slowly stir in the cooking liquid, then the milk. Bring to a boil and cook, whisking constantly, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Add the salt, pepper, and parsley and cook, whisking constantly, for 3 to 5 minutes more, or until the sauce is smooth. Serve warm.
Whole-Grain Mustard Sauce
Makes About 2 Cups
2 tablespoons unsalted Kerrygold Irish butter
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard
2⁄3 cup dry white wine
1 1⁄4 cups bacon cooking liquid, plus more as needed
1 1⁄4 cups half-and-half, plus more as needed
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, or until soft. Stir in the mustard and wine and cook for 2 minutes. Add the cooking liquid and half-and-half and cook, whisking constantly, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until reduced by half. Add the salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes, or until the mixture has a creamy consistency. Add more boiling liquid or half-and-half, if needed, to make a smooth sauce. Serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.