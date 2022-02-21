Friends of the Knox County Public Library and the John C. Hodges Society of the University of Tennessee Libraries invite the community to participate in the virtual 2022 Wilma Dykeman Stokely Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. This year’s lecture features author Kathleen Dean Moore in conversation with WUOT News Director Chrissy Keuper. She will share her concerns as an environmental philosopher; an interview and audience questions will follow. Registration (http://tiny.utk.edu/WDS22) for the virtual event is free and open to the public.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.