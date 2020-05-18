It was March when Alette Garner and Ursula Margolis last saw their dance students in person, and on Saturday it wasn’t clear who missed who more.
The two directors of Artistic Dance Unlimited in Alcoa were lured to the studio for what they figured was a small luncheon with staff to close out the year. They were treated to gifts on the front porch instead and then asked to stay for just a while longer.
Then the cars came around the corner, followed by more cars and still more.
Thanks to one of ADU’s teachers, Dana Davis, it was a full-blown celebration of the dance studio’s 20th anniversary. Friends Garner and Margolis started the business in Walnut Square in Maryville before expansion led them to another locale followed by a move to their current location on Gill Street in Alcoa. In their first year alone, they had 95 students. Today they have about 250.
The dance studio offers instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, lyrical and pointe. Students start as young as 3. Both male and female dancers train here.
The parade Davis organized had between 50 to 70 cars. Many were decorated with balloons and signs. Honks were part of the festive day.
It was important to make this day feel special, Davis explained. She said these two directors form such tight bonds with their students.
“They just treat their students like their own,” she said.
Where does the time go?
Saturday was a day to reflect on what has been accomplished as the two women were honored.
“It doesn’t feel like 20 years,” Garner said. “But we are teaching some kids who we also taught their moms. That makes it feel like 20 years. That makes it feel like I am really old.”
Garner said it’s been hard not to be able to teach classes due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. ADU has held some classes online during the past several weeks and is still offering private lessons.
What’s also been tough is having to cancel the annual recital that close to 300 people attend. These dancers get to showcase their talents in front of family and friends. It would have taken place next weekend. ADU’s dance company will not get to compete in a national event that was set for later in the summer in Pigeon Forge either.
“We had planned our recital to be a little bigger this year for our 20th,” Garner said. “The decision to cancel it was very heartbreaking. Dana wanted to say we are going to celebrate no matter what. I think that is why she had the parade.”
Cars were filled with present and former students, Davis said. She created a private Facebook group to reach out to all of them, in addition to starting an email chain.
A long history with Artistic Dance Unlimited
Davis, Margolis said, was one of their very first students. She took dance lessons for years and then became a student teacher before being added to the staff.
Davis said her two bosses have become so much more than that over the past two decades. They are family, she said. She called them strong businesswomen who are able to juggle families of their own while still affecting other young lives in a positive way.
That Davis is the one who organized the celebration makes it all the more special, Margolis and Garner said.
“She was with us back when we first opened so she understands how important this 20th year is,” Margolis said.
Both Garner and Margolis were totally surprised by the parade. Margolis said their staff knows she is not a crier, so it was their goal to bring her to tears on Saturday.
“When the parade came through I was definitely crying,” Margolis said. “Even before that when we were opening gifts I had tears in my eyes.”
Some former students decorated their cars using their old costumes, Garner said. The whole experience of seeing all come together was surreal, she explained.
“This is the sweetest thing anyone has done for us,” Garner said. “I still can’t believe all of this was done for us.”
She referred to Davis as a daughter. That she was able to put this together was huge, both Margolis and Garner agreed. Other staff also were key to the day’s success.
Looking ahead
Both directors said these 20 years have flown by; that is with the exception of the past three months. It feels like 365 days have gone by between March and now, Garner said.
As the cars drove by the studio, they parked next door and participants greeted one another before Margolis and Garner came over to show their appreciation. It was overwhelming to feel the expressions of love and gratitude, both said.
“You don’t realize the impact you have when you are just doing what you love, day to day, year to year,” Margolis said. “You don’t realize the number you impact until you see them all come out for us.”
As for moving forward, the directors are optimistic they can start back with in-studio classes soon. They offer most of their classes during the school year. Garner said they will follow the lead of the school systems in the fall.
Staying positive is key, Margolis added. They are encouraging their students to practice at home.
“We are going to be positive and not dwell on what we can’t do,” she said.
