With the arrival of February comes the prospect of more weeks of blistering cold, days when people are bundled up and hunkered down, hoping for spring.
A pair of warm gloves, bountiful scarf and headgear to protect against the wind are essentials no matter how old you are.
So when Ann Fairhurst and her fellow knitters and crocheters at the Hook & Needle looked for ways to help their community, they came up with the perfect plan. Some 40 to 50 of them used their talents to knit and crochet almost 500 items of winter weather gear — hats for babies, teens and adults; colorful, thick scarves; and plenty of gloves in varying sizes.
Fairhurst also knew who would be ecstatic to receive the handmade gifts. She contacted Family Promise, a Blount County nonprofit that provides shelter for homeless families. Late last week, April Smith, program coordinator for Family Promise, arrived at the Hook & Needle to pick up the donations.
The plastic totes took up most of the entrance space at Hook & Needle, at 113 W. Harper Ave., Maryville. Cristi Blankemeyer opened the retail shop in October 2015.
Smith expressed her gratitude to all who took part in this endeavor. The knitters and crocheters likely will never know the beneficiaries of their hard work.
“We have such a strong knitting and crocheting community,” Fairhurst said. “We are all pretty grateful for what we have. We know that other people don’t have that same advantage, so we thought it would be a good idea to do this project. It has been amazing.”
Close to 500 pieces of warm weather gear is a huge amount, and Smith said she and Family Promise will hand out some to the families in their program and to other agencies they partner with. That includes places like the Helen Ross McNabb Center and all three local school systems.
“They will come to us and say ‘this is what we need’ and we share,” Smith said. “We know every child matters here in Blount County and we want to make sure they are all taken care of.”
Each of the homemade items Hook & Needle contributed comes with a tag that tells the owner this item was handmade for them by someone who cares. Smith said the kids in Family Promise’s program get very excited to get the one-of-a-kind gifts, but moms and dads, too, appreciate the kind gestures.
Blankemeyer and Fairhurst have been knitters for years; Fairhurst said she learned how to make clothes for her Barbie dolls when she was very young. Blankemeyer said this project helped her customers practice their stitches and get better at their craft.
All levels come together
The knitters and crocheters who provided these items for Family Promise range in age from 25 to 85, Blankemeyer said. There are those who have done this for decades and others just getting started. The work was done at home.
Hook & Needle has offered classes in the past, but that is on hold until COVID subsides and people are vaccinated, the owner said. She said she would love to teach kids and teenagers how to knit and crochet.
The pandemic gave people more time to delve into hobbies like this. Fairhurst said she was able to keep her sanity by knitting for others. She figures there are others just like her.
Research shows this type of activity does help with stress, Fairhurst said. And what to do with the finished products?
“You can only wear so many of the things yourself,” she said, which means friends and strangers alike can benefit.
Years ago, Family Promise received several hundred pillowcases that were made by customers at Twisted Sisters Quilt Shop. She still remembers how the gifts lit up the faces of FP families.
Blankemeyer said she would love to spearhead more projects like this one. Hook & Needle provided similar items to the Blount County Fire Department for its Coats for the Community campaign. Oftentimes, Hook & Needle gets donated yarn it can give away.
“Of course I want to make a profit with my store because that is how I can keep it open,” the owner said. But my mission — we are part of this community. That is why we partnered with the fire department for three years.”
This latest project for FP was put together quickly. Blankemeyer said work began in early November. She also remembers a few yeas ago when her store and its customers made and then hung scarves and hats all over downtown Maryville for anyone who needed them.
Fairhurst said it is reaching out like this that makes a community better. “We are appreciative of what we have, she said. “We need to keep others in mind and be kind to other people. This will be a much better society.”
