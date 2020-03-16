Many new things have been happening at Eagleton Middle School over these past few weeks. The girls had gone on a field trip that had introduced them to multiple different occupations that include engineering. There had been people there that represented places that work outside in engineering and others that worked inside in engineering. There were people representing colleges, too. The girls at EMS really enjoyed the opportunity to have someone to help introduce us into areas of work that we may not have originally considered.
EMS is collecting items such as water and toiletry items to donate to Cookeville, so we can help people in need after the tornado disaster. The tornado had run its way through and we are happy to help contribute to helping the people impacted there in any way possible. Donations from students were school-wide and were collected in homeroom classes. There was an incentive for the homeroom to help entice students to bring in donations. The total number of donations was 2,598. Sixth grade Social Studies teacher Julia Walker’s homeroom donated the most to Cookeville. Everyone who had participated were happy to give their best for people in need.
A question for Eagleton Middle School has been on the rise and was hanging over our heads. Will Eagleton Middle School become a high school as well?
The answer is yes, the money for the new high school, going to be called Eagleton College and Career Academy, has been approved and, what Principal Mark Dowlen calls “Phase One” will start over the summer. ECCA will have some courses available for ninth through 12th graders that are not typically available for students at other schools.
The goal of ECCA is to provide students with a high school closer to home, like the students who may live at Eagleton Village, so the students parents wouldn’t have to drive so far as well as to give students an opportunity to focus on different courses. One course available is a class for physical therapy.
Job positions have already been made available and interviews for positions for teachers had started March 13. Parent nights for parents and/or students who are wanting to go to ECCA will start in April. As for the classes, there will be normal classes like Math, English, Science, and History but some will be online to allow space for other classes like Band or possibly even Photography.
Eagleton Middle School is considering doing a glasses drive where students can bring in any used glasses that don’t fit or are no longer the correct prescription. We know that sometimes people don’t know what to do with their old glasses and some families could have around 10 pairs that they just have lying around. We will be collecting glasses and donating them to the Kiwanis Club for them to recycle.
Jackson Rayburn has been chosen for the state GeoBee where he will be competing against other students. He is happy to have this opportunity.
