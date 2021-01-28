Eusebia History Group welcomes Don Ferguson at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom, as he shares the "Ghost Rails of Ol' Smoky." Ferguson has traced and documented the path of this historic railroad between Knoxville and Sevierville. He is a railroad historian and model railroad creator who shares through Facebook pages, Ghost Rails of Ol’ Smoky and Brimstone HO Railroad.
Ferguson lives in Knoxville and is owner and baker at Sugarbuzz Bakers. He also produces Keysdiveguide YouTube Channel.
Contact rev2jean@gmail.com for a link to the Feb. 18 presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.