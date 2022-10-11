Creamy Mushroom Pasta Nests deliver that festive flavor with a robust blend of breadcrumbs, earthy mushrooms and a homemade sauce crafted with Violife Just Like Cream Cheese.
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Marinade:
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 1/2 ounces hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1 tablespoon garlic chili paste
2 tablespoons black and white sesame seeds
1 teaspoon harissa paste
Breadcrumbs:
1 tablespoon Violife Plant Butter
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary
1 teaspoon dried garlic
Pasta:
17 1/2 ounces mushrooms, roughly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
10 1/2 ounces fresh spinach
1 package Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original
17 1/2 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
3 1/2 ounces Violife Just Like Parmesan Wedge, grated
To make marinade: Whisk olive oil, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, garlic chili paste, sesame seeds and harissa paste. Set aside.
To make breadcrumbs: In frying pan, heat plant butter. Add breadcrumbs, rosemary and garlic; saute 3-5 minutes until golden. Remove from heat and set aside.
To make pasta: Saute mushrooms in olive oil 5-7 minutes until golden. Add spinach, 2-3 minutes, and pour over marinade. Add cream cheese and whisk until creamy.
Boil pasta according to package instructions. Sieve and reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, adding to pasta sauce. Whisk constantly until combined.
Using tongs, make small nests in pasta, place on plates and pour creamy mushroom sauce on top.
Sprinkle with breadcrumbs, red pepper flakes and grated Parmesan.
Pomegranate Cheesecake
Prep time: 5 hours, 30 minutes
Servings: 6 individual cheesecakes
Crust:
10 1/2 ounces vegan gingerbread biscuits
6 ounces plant-based butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
Cheesecake:
0.07 ounces agar-agar
3 1/2 ounces canned coconut milk
2 packages Violife Just Like Cream Cheese Original
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
Pomegranate Syrup:
10 fluid ounces pomegranate juice, divided
3 tablespoons cornstarch
pomegranate seeds, for garnish
To make crust: In blender, blitz gingerbread biscuits until they form powder. Add butter and salt; blitz again until combined.
Place in six individual greased tart tins and smooth over base with back of spoon. Refrigerate to set.
To make cheesecake: In small pot over low heat, dissolve agar-agar in coconut milk, whisking constantly. Once boiling, remove from heat and set aside.
In large bowl, mix cream cheese, maple syrup, lemon juice and vanilla essence; slowly pour over warm coconut milk, whisking until combined and creamy. Divide evenly among tart tins and refrigerate 4 hours.
To make pomegranate syrup: In small bowl, combine 3 fluid ounces pomegranate juice with cornstarch. In small pot, boil remaining pomegranate juice 5 minutes. Pour in cornstarch and pomegranate mixture; whisk 5 minutes until syrup forms. Cool.
When cheesecakes have set, remove from tins and serve on plates. Pour pomegranate syrup on top and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.