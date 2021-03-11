David Dykes will explore the appeal of speculative fiction such as fantasy, ghost stories and science fiction as well as how readers connect to these worlds. This workshop, Extraordinary Exercises of Imagination, is set for Saturday, March 20, and is designed for speculative fiction writers and those who wish to try introducing such elements into their work.
Dykes is a writer, editor, and teacher from Rockford, who lives in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and Texas State University, with an MA in Creative writing and an MFA in Poetry. He has taught a broad range of courses from mythology for children to the Bible as Literature for undergraduates, poetry workshops for the children of migrants in Texas, and Mexican literature for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities in New Orleans.
The workshop, presented by Knoxville Writers Guild, will be held via Zoom, from 10 a.m. to noon on March 20. Register before March 18 at knoxvillewritersguild.org.
