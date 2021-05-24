Following an afternoon of beekeeping with Howard Kerr, a group of students is on its way to maybe becoming the next generation of beekeepers or at least having a true respect for what they do for our food supply.
The nine students aging from ages 5 to 15 are part of the Salvation Army’s Relatives Raising Kids program that was started back in 2019. Capt. Kati Chase oversees the Blount County Chapter and took these kids to the bee farm of Kerr on Saturday afternoon. The students and adult supervisors were there for more than two hours as they got to help identify the queen of a hive and taste honey straight from the hive.
The whole idea behind Relatives Raising Kids is to provide respite for the caregivers. Many are grandparents, aunts and uncles who are raising these children. Chase said each month the participants are taken on different adventures. One month it might be Zoo Knoxville or the Knoxville Museum of Art. They have been to Fort Loudoun, too.
Lee Ann Mayhall, associate planned giving director for the Kentucky-Tennessee Division of Salvation Army, came along on the trip to Kerr’s bee farm as well. She resides in Maryville and is quite familiar with Kerr and his bees.
“Howard Kerr taught me about bees,” she said. “I am a beekeeper and a member of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association. Howard is considered the godfather of beekeeping in Tennessee.”
It was Mayhall who came up with the idea to take the Relatives Raising Kids participants to Kerr’s place. She said she was at the Knoxville Salvation Army site back in January and saw some artwork one girl had done for Valentine’s Day. It simply said, “Bee mine” and had bees drawn on the valentine box.
Young and enthusiastic
Mayhall discovered the girl, who turned out to be 11-year-old Lauren Ekhardt, is interested in becoming a beekeeper. So Mayhall invited her out to meet Kerr and decided the Blount County Relatives Raising Kids group might also want to take that trip.
It was initially planned for April but the weather pushed it to May 22.
Lauren said she already had gotten a taste of what it takes to be a beekeeper; she has a friend who lets her work alongside him at his hives.
One valuable tip Kerr gave her was how to correctly remove a bee’s stinger. It’s best to scrape it off the skin instead of pinching it, since the venom will escape into the skin if you squeeze it.
Tasting honey from the hive also was fascinating, Lauren said. She has already asked her dad if she can start raising bees.
“He said maybe,” Lauren said. Both of her parents work for the Salvation Army in Knoxville.
Mayhall has a hive at Kerr’s property in Blount County. The kids there on Saturday were fascinated with Mayhall’s hive, which she painted pink. Kerr and some other local beekeepers began calling it Pepto because they said it resembles the color of Pepto Bismol.
Pink makes sense
Worker bees are female and pink is a favorite color of many of that gender, Mayhall said. She also painted her hive so she could distinguish it from many others on the site.
As it tuns out, that pink hive did really well. “It produced three times as much honey as the others,” she said. “My bees vindicated me.”
Kerr admits he loves the teaching aspect of keeping bees. He said he had three mentors he relied on for almost daily advice.
“I’ve made every mistake possible with bees,” he said. Kerr has been a beekeeper since 1965 and said he continues to learn and share that information with others.
Kerr’s bees are doing fine this year despite some late freezes and too much rain. However, dry conditions have him hoping for rain this weekend since plants won’t produce nectar without it.
Over the decades, Kerr has visited with beekeepers in Siberia, Mongolia, Germany, Scotand, Holland and Venezeula. They’ve swapped honey. He created a device that detects killer bees using sound frequencies. He named it the buzz buster.
Inviting them back
Kerr said he would gladly invite the Relatives Raising Kids participants back to his farm. He has done the same for Scout groups over the years and was on the board for Boys & Girls Club of Blount County for years.
“It is one of his favorite things to do — talk about bees,” Mayhall said. “He loves teaching and he loves young people and inspiring the next generation of beekeepers.”
All of the kids went home with 8 ounces of honey from Kerr’s beehives.
He caught these explorers’ attention early by asking if they like to eat. All hands went up. Then he let them know that seven out of 10 foods are pollinated by bees.
Chase said she would love to be able to include more students in Relatives Raising Kids, but that isn’t possible now. She has to borrow a van from the Knoxville Salvation Army to go on these trips, which are limited to 15. Blount County Salvation Army hopes to raise funds to purchase its own van, she said.
These trips are meant to be educational and recreational, she said. While the children are learning about artists in a museum or bees in the hive, their caretakers get to have some downtime for themselves, which is important, Chase said. Between 5% and 10% of children in Blount County are being raised by someone other than their biological parents.
One woman who has taken advantage of the program is 69 and raising four of her great-grandchildren, who are under the age of 10.
“It is a multigenerational ministry that reaches out to grandparents and other family members,” Chase said.
