Experiencing life on the sidelines was never the life Laurie Boyd pictured for herself.
The 60-year-old resident of Friendsville, a wife of 44 years, mother of three and grandmother to six, always preferred being outdoors versus a sedentary state of mind. She is her happiest with grandchildren in tow, calling them her world.
But, because of COVID-19 and another major medical condition, Boyd has stayed home for months, waiting.
The coronavirus vaccines now offer hope to many who are eager to live life as it was meant to be. And while Boyd is grateful to see that progress, she knows that another medical emergency she is facing means the clock is ticking on ever gaining her own life back in full.
The only thing that can save her is a lung transplant, which may end up being two lungs instead of just one. The surgery for one lung would take six to eight hours; getting two lungs would mean being on the operating table more than 12 hours.
Boyd has never been more ready.
Her story can best be understood by going back to her childhood, when at the age of 6 she was diagnosed with asthma. Unlike most other kids, however, she never outgrew it.
“Then I had whooping cough when I was 12,” Boyd explained. I had it really bad. My sister, who is four years younger than me, was on an immunity medication. Doctors said to get her out of the house. They were so afraid she would catch it. She lived with my aunt and uncle for two months.”
Her third strike, Boyd admitted, was when she started smoking as a teenager. She quit decades ago.
“My last cigarette was on May 13, 2007,” she said.
Taking their toll
Over the years, things got worse for this Indiana native. She had to go on oxygen at night back in 2011. Then in 2015, Boyd was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and became reliant on supplemental oxygen 24 hours per day.
Even before that, in 2003, Boyd discovered she had tuberculosis, but when she went to the doctor, she learned it had calcified and was inactive so they did nothing.
In 2000, Boyd and her husband, Gordon, bought a house in Friendsville and totally gutted it. Underneath the flooring they found huge amounts of mold. That’s when Boyd’s asthma returned.
All of that has had a crippling effect on Boyd’s health. Her lung capacity is down to 17%. She hasn’t been able to work for several years.
A lung transplant or double lung transplant is risky, and both come with possible complications. But after talking to her doctors, Boyd is at peace with moving forward in the search for new organs.
“It is the only way,” she said. “I asked that question, ‘what is the other option besides transplant?’ and the doctor looked at me and said, ‘You don’t have any.’ I said, ‘What are you saying?’ She said, ‘You are at the end of your disease. She predicted I would only have three or four more years.”
Preparations for her possible surgery have begun. Boyd travels to Vanderbilt University Medical Center monthly for testing to see where she is at on lung function. Vanderbilt is where her lung transplant will take place. She will be put on a medication soon to hopefully render the tuberculosis inactive permanently.
Vanderbilt also has asked Boyd to raise at least $5,000 before she can have the surgery. That money would go to cover expenses for Boyd and a caretaker to remain in Nashville for three months after the transplant.
Costs add up
Insurance will cover the majority of the surgery costs. It can be as high as $900,000. Boyd is on disability and also Medicare. She will have to pay any deductibles along with the cost of her lifetime medications.
To help with that, Boyd has set up a tax-deductible fundraising campaign through the nonprofit Help Hope Live. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law and all funds will be managed by the nonprofit to cover only verified medical and related expenses. Help Hope Live verifies medical and financial needs for each patient.
From 1997 to 2007, Boyd worked at The Daily Times as co-op coordinator and commercial printing point for advertising. She and Gordon went on to start their own business, Boyd Building and Remodeling. Because of her worsening condition, Gordon hasn’t worked since February, however.
These two were high school sweethearts; Laurie was only 16 when they married.
To keep herself in the best possible shape, Boyd has a gym set up in her living room; it includes treadmill, stationary bike and weights. “I do something every other day on one of them for 30 minutes,” she said.
To be on the lung transplant list, she has to be able to walk 500 feet in six minutes. She can do that and more.
Faith in God and technology
As she has spoken to her doctors about the procedure, Boyd has been encouraged by the technological advances that mean more people can benefit. She said she was informed about “lungs in a box” and how she might be a recipient.
“Typically the way people used to receive transplants is when someone is considered brain dead,” Boyd explained. “Once brain dead, the organs are harvested and handed out to the recipients. Now they are able to harvest the organs of people who died in a car accident.”
The lungs are flown to Maryland, where they are hooked up to a machine as if someone was there breathing away, Boyd said. The lungs are then monitored for 24 to 48 hours before being deemed acceptable for transplant. Boyd said she was asked if she is Ok with that.
“I told my husband, “Isn’t that a lot like test driving a car before buying it?’ I would kind of like that.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 approved the TransMedics Organ Care System. The machine is designed to keep donor lungs functioning and breathing in human-like conditions from the time of the donor procedure all the way to the transplant surgery.
She describes herself as an optimist, but also relies on her faith as she navigates these choppy waters. Boyd said there is no way she could face this without God and family. One of her favorite verses from the Bible is Philippians 4:13, which says “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”
Hiding the pain
For years, Boyd hid a lot of her pain from coworkers and family. She often would hide in the bathroom to recover from a short walk from the car or the boat ramp near her home. She would have to stop and rest at the top of a short staircase.
With six grandchildren who mean everything to her and the real possibility of more quality years ahead, Boyd said her choice is clear when it comes to considering a transplant.
“I already know what happens if I don’t,” she said. “How about we find out what happens if we do?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.