Jackie Glenn has been Blount County’s records manager and county archivist since 2000, but she’s decided to close the file on this era of her life and open the next: enjoying her grandchildren, traveling and volunteering her time to organizations such as the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society.
Glenn, a Blount County native, officially retired from her full-time work Friday but will continue on a part-time basis for two weeks to assist the new manager, Amanda Touchstone, acclimate to the position. A small reception attended by members of the Blount County Records Commission, the mayor’s office and others with whom she has worked was held Friday morning when Mayor Ed Mitchell proclaimed Friday as “Jackie Glenn Day.”
Mitchell said, “Blount County is indebted to Jackie Glenn for her dedication and service to Blount County. Her work in our Records Management and Archives Department has advanced our department into the state-of-the-art facility that we know today, setting the standards for other departments across the state to follow. I am so proud of Jackie’s work, and Blount County should share my appreciation for her work to preserve the history of Blount County with such care and dedication.”
County Clerk Gaye Hasty said Glenn’s work has preserved records vitally important to the history of Blount County. She compared Glenn to Polly Toole, the African American slave who is credited with saving extensive local records when fire threatened to destroy them in 1864 during the Civil War.
Don Stallions, director of General Services, said, “Jackie will be dearly missed and leaves big shoes to fill. All officials and department heads have expressed their appreciation for Jackie’s hard work and cooperation throughout the years. She never complains about anything and is truly dedicated to the history of Blount County. She is leaving Blount County Records Management and Archives with a great foundation.”
31 years
Glenn’s career with Blount County began in October 1989. “I was in accounting for 10 years,” she said. “Then we got this department started and I transferred over.”
Glenn, working with then-County Executive Bill Crisp, started Blount County Records Management and Archives after attending an archives summit in 1998 in Murfreesboro encouraging each county to preserve its historical records. “From there I wrote a grant,” she said. She and Crisp brought the grant to the County Commission, which approved the required matching funds. “The grant didn’t get awarded, but we got a budget,” Glenn said. “That was in the 1999-2000 budget year. I officially became the records manager in January 2000.”
In 2005, Glenn received the John H. Thweatt Archival Advancement Award from the Society of Tennessee Archivists. The award is presented each year to individuals, groups, or organizations that have made significant contributions to the advancement of archives and archival issues within Tennessee.
Throughout her tenure, Glenn, a certified archives manager and certified public administrator, has written, received and implemented 16 grants totaling approximately $170,000. One of the most recent grants, through the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, helped renovate the records office, including updated lighting and partially funding an HVAC system.
She has served on the Tennessee Great War Commission for several years, working with the Tennessee State Library and Archives to digitize memorabilia from the public to commemorate World War I. Since 2006, she has been appointed by the governor to serve on the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board. “I’ve been reappointed by Gov. Lee, and I’ve agreed to stay on that board a little while longer even though I’m retiring,” she said.
Open records
Glenn also serves as the secretary for the Public Records Commission and the administrator over the JustFOIA software, used for public records requests. Those records include both non-current, permanent records and temporary records created by Blount County Government from 1795 to present for as long as materials are needed. Public access to information on court records, demography, genealogy and history of Blount County is provided unless records are deemed confidential by law. Information is provided to court offices, genealogists, the legal profession, historians and the general public.
Glenn said, “I don’t know the overall total, but I’ve got 10,000 square feet of records,” including the first Blount County minute book from 1795, before Tennessee became a state. Some of the interesting data she’s found includes Sam Houston being fined $5 for beating a drum outside the courthouse to encourage military enlistment. “He was fined because he disturbed the court,” Glenn said. Many of the documents have been digitized, thanks to the assistance of volunteers, and indexes from county court minutes have been uploaded to the website (www.blounttn.org/280/Digital-Images). “If anybody is looking for anything, they can go through those indexes, give us the book and page, and we can look it up,” Glenn said.
She said she has enjoyed her career, managing and organizing the records of the county.
“I will miss this, but I’ve got a big family, six grandkids, so I’m looking forward to the next phase of my life,” she said. Her family includes her husband Mark Glenn, son Brandon Glenn, daughter Amy Schroeppel and six grandchildren ranging in age from 2 ½ to 22.
