We baked bread, planted gardens, learned to paint or reintroduced ourselves to jigsaw puzzles and board games during this yearlong pandemic, as did Melinda Chachamovits and her family here in Blount County.
But she also noticed another trend. Families were heading to the local co-op to get chickens to raise, either wanting to make sure they had eggs when others ran out or they wanted a project for the kids in these uncertain times.
The Chachamovits family, which includes Melinda, her husband, Aaron, and their seven children, are raising their own animals; they currently have 33 chickens, including laying hens, meat chickens and also show chickens, two dogs and a cat. Melinda grew up in Florida near a farm and got introduced early on to horses, cows and other animal life. She said she would love to eventually add meat rabbits and maybe some goats to their homesite.
One night during this COVID-19 nightmare, she got an idea. What will happen to all of these chickens when people start going back to work and kids return to school? She worried these new animal owners would get overwhelmed with their care.
“I just decided to throw something out there on Facebook,” she said. It was just a notice that she would come and help with things like cleaning coops, feeding and watering the chickens, etc. Chachamovits knew there would be a time when families would start traveling again and enjoying vacations. The travelers would need someone here at home to make sure the flock was tended.
“Within 45 minutes I got seven messages,” Chachamovits said, which was confirmation for her that her services were indeed needed. At first, she came up with Chicken Sitting as the name for her business. It did draw some attention.
“People would laugh all the time,” she said. “They would say ‘chicken sitting? Are you really a chicken sitter?’ A lot of people made fun of me, and especially for starting this during a pandemic.”
Chachamovits eventually came up with the name Combs & Wattles, and a business plan. She has a website that clearly lays out what her services include. She will come and feed and water chickens while the owners are away, collect eggs, do predator checks, administer supplements and/or medications if needed, let the flocks out in the morning and round them up in the evening; she also will provide monthly coop cleaning, predator proofing and deep cleaning of the coops.
Combs are the growths on top of chickens’ heads, while wattles are those flaps of skin under their chins.
With her firsthand knowledge of being around farm animals since childhood and also some certifications in animal care, Chachamovits took the leap.
Filling the needs
Need a farm hand for a day to help build a fence or get a coop into place? Chachamovits can arrange for that, too.
This family, including five of their children, live in the Wildwood Community of Blount County. Chachamovits is aided in this business by her husband and some of her children. If business picks up, she will hire more hands.
As of right now, Combs & Wattles will travel outside Blount County to include surrounding counties. Chachamovits had a client as far away as Speedwell and has had inquiries from the Nashville area.
There aren’t many who do this type of work. Chachamovits said there are pet sitters, but they mostly advertise the care of cats and dogs and bunnies, she said. Combs & Wattles specializes in chickens, but she said she also can care for ducks, goats and rabbits.
She isn’t adding horses to the list, she said, because most farms with horses already have farm hands.
Raising farm animals with her own family, Chachamovits said she didn’t want others to have to give it up simply because of time constraints.
“I can help with the time,” she said. “I can do that for you. We come once per month to clean out the coops, sanitize and put back in.”
Another part of it is educating animal owners so they know how to stay safe themselves along with their animals. Chachamovits wears a respirator when she works inside others’ coops and covers on her shoes — a different pair of coverings for each location.
She’s been known to water people’s vegetable gardens and outdoor flower pots while there to check in on the animals. It’s whatever the client needs while they are away, Chachamovits said. A daily text is also sent so owners have peace of mind, she added.
In coming months, she would like to even start a chicken sanctuary where she could take in the birds from owner surrenders. She doesn’t want the fowl to be turned loose in the woods somewhere or suffer from any kind of abuse. Chachamovits said she then could find the surrendered birds new homes.
Her customers have appreciated her expertise and dedication. One of them was out of town when her goat kept escaping from its area. Chachamovits fortified the fence, added chicken wire and stayed on the premises to make sure the curious goat didn’t leave again.
“Would other people take it that seriously?” Chachamovits asked. “It is more than filling a food bucket and collecting eggs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.