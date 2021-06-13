For close to five years now, Willie Franklin has taken the side of the distressed and down-and-out, pledging to do all he can to rescue veterans from homelessness.
Just a few weeks ago, he got the validation he needed as his organization, The Lost Vets, received 501(c)(3) status as a nonprofit. The headquarters of this nonprofit is inside Alnwick Community Center, where it’s been for close to three years.
Franklin has spent the past several months meeting with local and state leaders to introduce them to this ministry, where calls made 24/7 are not just answered, but acted upon, Franklin said. He wants local law enforcement to know he’s here to help as they make contact with this community’s veterans in need.
“We have helped more than 100 veterans,” he said recently in a sit-down interview at his office. “We are basically an emergency response team. We get calls at 2 o’clock in the morning and we are out the door. We don’t worry about paperwork at the time. We just help them.”
That help might come in the form of money for gasoline so a veteran and his family can get back home to another state or food when a veteran’s runs out. Franklin said he’s met people on the side of the road and climbed his way atop a hill where a veteran’s tent camp is set up.
“We are averaging a call a day from veterans needing help,” he said.
Re-imagining a plan
Initially Franklin had intended to build a tiny house village where homeless veterans could reside, but organization and implementation of that large project will take time, Franklin said. He said it is still his goal to build the tiny homes, and he has one that’s done. He expects to bring it to Alnwick in the near future.
But while that dream is still being worked on, Franklin said there are immediate needs that demand his attention and the attention of The Lost Vets. In recent months, the nonprofit has helped a veteran get into rehab after relapsing into alcoholism. One veteran was found living in a tent in Knoxville and needed medical attention. The Lost Vets helped him get that help.
By his side is Sharon Neumann, who serves as treasurer of the board for The Lost Vets. She said she wants this community to know who Willie Franklin is, that he will give his all for those in need.
Franklin, she explained, was born Anthony Hall, in North Carolina. He and his brothers started a band in their younger years and decided to call themselves the Franklin Brothers. That is a name Franklin decided to keep.
And while he’s not a veteran himself, Franklin said one veteran’s story hit him hard. His friend, Kent Bilbrey, died before this organization was started. If he had gotten the treatment he needed, Franklin believes he could have been saved.
He doesn’t shy away from telling his own personal story. Franklin said he started out working in the textile business at a young age but ultimately made some terrible decisions that landed him in prison. He said he sold drugs and also had a drug habit, but changed his life with help from God.
After being released from prison, he met his wife, Nancy. She is an important supporter in this organization, Franklin said.
Building a team
Bob Goins is another member of the board for The Lost Vets. Franklin said he is looking to add others.
Bob Hood recently was added to the staff. He is director of planned giving and will network with community members and secure support.
The work of The Lost Vets is done with the help of many volunteers, people like Robin Roberts, who is himself a veteran. There is always need for more, Franklin said.
There are few restrictions regarding who The Lost Vets will help. However, the veterans who receive assistance from the nonprofit cannot be dishonorably discharged. Assistance includes helping veterans understand what benefits they are entitled to and coming alongside to help navigate the journey.
Franklin relayed many stories about the men and women The Lost Vets has aided. One veteran was living in a burned-out trailer. Many live in rural communities and live off the grid, Franklin said. Belongings sometimes consist of a few blankets, tent and camp stove.
The work Franklin has done has even grabbed the attention of then-President Donald Trump. Franklin was the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2019. The commendation describes Franklin as “a model of the American spirit.”
Hand in hand
Neumann also serves as manager of Alnwick Community Center and has watched it transform into a place that welcomes people. There is now a coffee shop within its walls, a thrift store and other small businesses. The Lost Vets was responsible for helping get this place transformed, she said. It was once Alnwick School and had years of disrepair to tackle.
“Without The Lost Vets, this building wouldn’t be here and without this building, The Lost Vets wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Franklin said he’s found the ideal location for this organization and that he remains committed to helping those who’ve done their part to patriotically serve us.
“Each person is different,” he said. “We take them as they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.