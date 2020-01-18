The heritage and culture of Cades Cove, the Great Smoky Mountains and Appalachia will be explored Jan. 24-26 at the Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend.
The festival is sponsored by the Cades Cove Preservation Association, an organization dedicated to the preservation of Cades Cove history and heritage, in conjunction with the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend.
Activities, including presentations and a Cast Iron Lunch, will take place at the Heritage Center Jan. 24-25, concluding with the annual Precious Memories gathering Jan. 26 at Big Valley Resort Community Center in Townsend. All events except for the Cast Iron Dinner are free of charge.
Logan Hull, GSMHC’s director of special events, said, “This year is the 11th year of the Winter Heritage Festival, and we partner with the Cades Cove Preservation Association. They line up a great list of speakers to talk about the history of the area, different family stories, and really to just promote the oral history of the area.”
Presentations
Larry Sparks, CCPA board member and former resident of Cades Cove, said, “We have some good things going on Friday,” beginning at 11 a.m. in GSMHC’s auditorium with Marilyn Byrd, Townsend native and former Blount County teacher, and Glenn Myers discussing cemetery recovery, how to maintain a historic cemetery and the history of the Myers Cemetery in Townsend.
At 1:30 p.m., Mark Davidson, who teaches continuing education courses in Appalachian studies at Pellissippi State Community College, will speak on the Cherokee Removal, giving a historic look at removing the Cherokee from Western North Carolina, Tennessee and North Georgia. Presentations continue at 2:30 p.m. with Baird Todd, museum curator at the National Park Service’s Collections and Preservation Center, talking about the purpose of the center and how it works; he also will share some artifacts.
A special evening of music begins at 7 p.m.
Our feature Friday night is Maddie Carpenter McCullough and her husband, Jordan,” Sparks said. “Maddie is one of our Sparks cousins.”
The McCulloughs have history degrees from Maryville College and share a strong passion for Appalachian history and culture. In a November 2019 interview, Maddie said, “That love for history really influences the type of music we play, which is mainly folk and bluegrass music.”
Saturday’s schedule includes a presentation at 10 a.m. on Cades Cove from the notes of the late Inez McCauley “Granny” Adams and Earl Adams by their granddaughters, Traci Adams Boone and Lindsey Adams Payne. At 11 a.m., “Leaving Cades Cove” will be a panel discussion by Lucille Britton, Laverne McCarter and Lois Kaye Russell, daughters of Asa and Amy Sparks. They will talk about leaving the Cove after graduating high school.
Sparks, their brother, will facilitate the discussion. He said, “When they’d graduate high school, they’d go to Gatlinburg and get jobs and move into an apartment with an older sister.”
The Sparks family included 12 children, six boys and six girls, born between 1929 and 1949. Sparks is the 11th child and has fond memories of his sisters coming home on weekends.
“I’m sure they worked on Fridays, and that night, they would sit up and talk about everything they’d done all week,” he said. “It’d be 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning before everybody would go to bed. We were all missing our sisters and we’d get to hear them talk about things on the ‘other side of the mountain.’”
Cast Iron Lunch
Visitors are in for a special treat Saturday beginning at noon. A Cast Iron Lunch will be prepared and served by Rachael Abbott Davis and John P. Davis IV, both descendants of Cades Cove and Tuckaleechee Cove families.
“We’re going to have pinto beans cooked with a bit of bacon from Benton’s Bacon,” Rachael said. “We’ll have cornbread, we’ll have hominy, which is also cooked with some bacon, and we’ll have collard greens. There will be peach cobbler for dessert. All of the food is cooked in cast iron, and we do a lot of it open fire.”
Food will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. or until the food runs out at GSMHC’s amphitheater. The cost is $10 per person, payable at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Blount County Fire Department’s Coats for Our Community, and collection bins will be available for anyone who would like to donate coats and jackets that day.
Presentations continue at 1:30 p.m. with “The Will and Laura Shuler Family of Cades Cove” by Lois Shuler Caughron and Ruth Caughron Davis, who share the history of the Shuler family. Caughron is the last resident of Cades Cove, leaving in 1999 after the death of her husband, Kermit Caughron.
At 2:30 p.m., Larry Sparks and Jewel Scott will speak on “The Sparks Reunion.” “It’s the longest-running Cades Cove family reunion, and we think it’s the oldest,” Sparks said. “We’re going to talk about the mechanics of getting a family reunion started (and) how you keep one going using ours for a model.”
Precious memories
The Winter Heritage Festival culminates Jan. 26 with Precious Memories, a homecoming of former Cades Cove residents. Precious Memories takes place from 2-4 p.m. at Big Valley Resort Community Center and includes discussion with former residents and descendants of Cades Cove residents sharing their memories and answering questions. There is no charge to attend, and the public is welcome. The event gives people a chance to see what life was like before Cades Cove became part of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
“Descendants and a few of us natives are left from Cades Cove,” Sparks said. “We’ll be telling stories about our life there. We always encourage the general public to come and sit in, ask questions, whatever they’d like to do. We try to include stories that not everyone is aware of. We know who’s there from Cades Cove, and we try to prompt them to give us a story of their life and how things were, what they want to share that they remember.”
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information about any of the Winter Heritage Festival activities, call Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center at 865-448-0044 or email gsmheritagecenter.org, or call the Cades Cove Museum at 865-982-0705.
