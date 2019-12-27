First Apostolic Church of Maryville hosted its annual Community Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 15.
The program contained a variety of song selections sung by both the FAC Sanctuary Mass Choir and Apostolic Christian Academy Children’s Choir, along with two moving testimonies by members, Todd Malone and Rhonda Bennett. The testimonies were followed by a candlelight processional. Worship leaders Chad Erickson and Lauren Hammond invited guests to join in reverence with FAC’s 160-member Sanctuary Choir as they sang a medley of favorites: “Hosanna” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” followed by “Alpha and Omega.”
Other highlights during the program included special guest artist, John Mahoney (Houston, Texas) who treated guests on his clarinet to a rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” followed by the ACA Student Choir decked out in blizzard-worthy attire. Students in K-12th grade sang “Sleigh Ride” and then “Drummer Boy,” while accompanied by a student percussion group and drum line. Front line vocalists Parker Condry, Aria Skinner and Allison Holloway also lead their classmates in an innovative twist of the “Frozen” theme song “Let It Go” re-entitled “Let It Flow.”
Student pastor Zach Hammond noted that students of ACA had worked hard to raise funds for its annual foreign missions offering. The efforts of all grades combined, yielded an astounding $23,497 to be disbursed in the next few weeks.
