Family caregivers are the backbone of community-based services providing over $450 billion of unpaid services across this nation. To support our family caregivers of people with dementia, First Baptist Church is offering a workshop developed by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI). The Dealing with Dementia Workshop provides tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves.
“Most family caregivers assume the care of a loved one without access to needed training and education,” said Lori Bishop, trainer for of RCI and executive director of Caregiver Superhero Society. “Caregiving for a loved one is a rewarding and loving experience. However, due to the physical and emotional demands of caregiving and the struggles specific to dementia care, caregivers often suffer high levels of stress and depression. The goal for the Dealing with Dementia Caregiver Workshop is for Alzheimer’s and dementia family caregivers to gain a better understanding of dementia, utilize strategies to effectively manage dementia behaviors, and develop habits of stress management and self-care.”
Caregivers who attend the six-hour workshop will receive a copy of the Dealing with Dementia Guide. This guide provides over 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day.
Training will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Attendees must pre-register for the workshop no later than May 6 by contacting lbishop@corebi.net or calling the church office 865-982-5531.
