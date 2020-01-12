The next Stewards of Children training will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at First Baptist, Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, across from Blount County Courthouse. The program is a two-hour prevention training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. It is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. It allows for two contact hours of continuing education.
Contact Becky Rials at 865-981-2000 or brials@blountkids.org for more information or to RSVP. Participants must be 18 or older to attend.
