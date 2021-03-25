First Baptist Church of Maryville will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Monday, March 29. This milestone will be mentioned in the service on Sunday, March 28. A church-wide birthday celebratin will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Springbrook pool in Alcoa. The event will include swimming, live music, board games, food trucks and more. The church will also receive a proclamation from the state of Tennessee in honor of its 150th year.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.