In Compliance with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, First Baptist Church of Tellico Village has suspended all regular services at the church. However, Sunday worship service, Sunday Bible study, and Wednesday prayer meeting are available online via the church’s website: www.fbctellicovillage.org. They can be viewed anytime.

