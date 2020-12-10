First Farragut United Methodist Church, 12733 Kingston Pike, hosted its 13th Christmas Community Day (CCD) event on Sunday, Dec. 6. The event served 128 families, a total of 607 individuals from Loudon, Knox, Roane, Monroe and Sevier counties.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the event took place outside the church building. Guests with reservations drove through the entrance and received groceries, necessities and toys. S total of 228 bags of groceries were distributed (large families received two bags) at an average retail value of $50 per bag. Mr. and Mrs. Santa greeted the guests and handed out candy canes.
Although the logistics of CCD were complex this year, it was a success for all involved. Lynn Kirchner, CCD coordinator, summed it up: “This is always the highlight of my Christmas season.”
Christmas Community Day is a hands-on Christmas ministry sponsored by the Rita Hommel Endowment Fund and contributions from the congregation, the Chuck Shilling Memorial FISH Grant, Publix, Ingles, and Family Brands.
