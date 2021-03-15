First Horizon Foundation gave a $6,000 grant to support Isaiah 117 House Blount County.
“We are thrilled to support Isaiah 117 and the incredible work they are doing for youth awaiting foster care placement,” said Greg Wilson, First Horizon’s Maryville market president.
Isaiah 117 House is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
Usually when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the Department of Children’s Services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared and often unable to bring any personal possessions.
Isaiah 117 Houses offer a warm, inviting home with loving volunteers to care for them. Isaiah 117 House exists to provide for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement.
“While awaiting foster care placement in an Isaiah 117 House, both children and youth are impacted by the kindness and attention they receive from the staff and volunteers. We are intentional in making each child aware that this transition is not their fault. During this traumatic time of uncertainty and to what their future may hold next, one clear message they hear from us is, ‘Love, you’re not alone,’” says Ronda Paulson, founder and executive director.
To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com. For more information about the home in Blount County and supporting the local chapter, contact Cindy Chandler, program coordinator, at cindy.chandler@isaiah117house.com.
