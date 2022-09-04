For author Tulli Cole, the main character for her book, a dragon that likes chocolate milk, came to her as a kid.
For another, Stan Johnson, his topic of intrigue is a part of East Tennessee history that many have never heard about or thought was just some gossip and untruths. So he sat out to help set the record straight on the White Caps of Sevier County.
Murder stories are the tales that take author Jesse Hester into another realm because he loves a well-told story of mystery and plot twists. That reading of other’s stories has led to his own series of books.
As a Blount County native, Sarah Seaton Myers keeps her stories always about her beloved connection to Great Smoky Mountains. That includes her Wears Valley Witches project due out in October.
Melanie K. Hutsell uses magical realism to lure her readers in to her first novel and the reimagining of biblical stories in her second.
What they all have in common besides being local authors is an upcoming meet-the-author and book signing event on Sept. 10 and a challenge to readers of all ages to turn the pages on some fun, shocking, historical, magical stories.
Cole, Hester, Hutsell, Johnson and Myers will sign their books from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Southland Books in Maryville.
Tulli Cole
Cole writes children’s books and is also a reporter for her hometown newspaper in Tellico Plains, The Monroe County Buzz. She is also works part-time at a library.
“I didn’t realize I wanted to write for a living until I was 13,” Cole said. “But even before that, I was writing stories all the time. I would just take notebook paper or print paper, fold it up and write a story in the pages. I would give those stories out as presents to family members.”
She said one of those tales was about the chocolate milk-loving dragon. Her book, “The Chocolate Milk Dragon” is based on that character she created when she was only 7. She said she tried writing novels for years, but never seemed to have the final pieces in place. “I needed a story idea that really grabs me,” she said.
The Nancy and Wilbur series was born. Nancy is the red-scaled dragon, named for sleuth Nancy Drew. Wilbur is her friend, whose name pays homage to the famous Wright brothers. She has a second book in the series, called “The Land of Lost Things.”
She credits her dad with inspiring her love of reading. She said her children’s books are meant to also be enjoyed by the parents reading them.
Jessie Hester
Like Cole, Hester resides in Monroe County and has all of his life. He first tried his hand at writing when he was in high school and Anne Rice’s Vampire series was popular. He wrote his own vampire novel, but didn’t seek to publish it.
“It’s collecting dust on one of my shelves,”he said. He admits that first work would need plenty of extra work, so he’s moved on to what really gets his attention — murder.
So far, he’s written seven books in the genre for his Jonas Lauer series. Hester said the main character is a sheriff of Monroe County. Hester takes his readers on different cases the lawman is working on.
There are tons of people drawn to stories of crime. You only have to look at the number of TV series and the popularity of the ID Channel. Hester said those who enjoy them are just everyday people who happen to love the intrigue of it all and get lost in a great story, as he does.
In addition to the Jonas Lauer series, Hester has a second one, Abraham & Charley. This one features two best friends who open a private investigators office together.
If animals are more your subject, Hester has you covered. His Inspector Nubb series is based on strays that have come into his life over the years.
“They adopt me,” he explained.
Hester said he writes five to six days a week. He said the discipline results in growing as a writer. He admits he is his own worst critic.
“The more you write, the better you get, he said. “If I could make a living reading books and writing books ...”
Stan Johnson
Townsend native Johnson is familiar to some Daily Times readers after he was featured in an article about the publishing of his first book, “Our Little Secret.” That one focuses on the mystery of a grave found on his family’s property in Townsend and uncovering who lies beneath.
For his second book, Johnson doesn’t stray far from Blount County for his next project. This one, “At the Dead Hours of Midnight: A Bloody Reign of Terror in the Great Smoky Mountains,” is set in Sevier County and helps unravel the secrecy and unfathomable history of the White Caps, a vigilante group that sought to force its own moral code on others through violence.
Johnson has worked on it with Richard Way, who published a first book on the same topic. Johnson said they have done more investigating, added nine chapters and more photos.
The interest in the White Caps goes back to 1999 for Johnson, who said he discovered information on them while doing research for First Families of Tennessee. He learned that one of his great-great-grandmothers was an older sister of Pleas Wynn, who who was hanged in Sevier County on July 5, 1899.
“Sevier County was the Wild West in the 1800s,” Johnson said. “The White Caps wore masks to cover their identity. They were likened to the Ku Klux Klan, bug they weren’t like that. White Caps weren’t racially motivated. Their motivation was policing the community standards of behavior and conduct. The legal system wasn’t giving them the results they wanted. They felt like it was their place to go the extra mile.”
The White Caps were in operation beginning in 1891 or 1892, Johnson said. They started in Emert’s Cove, above Gatlinburg. This author said the lawless band of men went unchecked because of their infiltration into local law enforcement, namely justices of the peace.
Johnson said there were between 650 and 1,500 men who were members of the White Caps. It took the creation of the Blue Bills to counter them.
Melanie K. Hutsell
This resident of Oak Ridge grew up in Kingsport, but rural East Tennessee is never far-removed from her memories. As a child, she visited the communities where her parents were raised, and questioned what it means to be Appalachian.
“That is the one theme that seems to unify all of my work,” Hutsell said. Her first book is called “The Dead Shall Rise,” and it’s like a fairy tale, she explained.
“It’s intended to have a setting and characters that feel timeless, and it examines events from multiple perspectives,” Hutsell said. “The magical realism in that novel is a way of writing about large forces such as history and identity and community that act upon the characters.”
Her second novel is very different. It’s a realistic reimagining of biblical stories of Saul — both Saul of the Hebrew Bible and Saul/Paul of the New Testament. “The Book of Susan” explores the ramifications of a mental illness in a young woman’s life, Hutsell said. This author received her own bipolar diagnosis more than 16 years ago.
“It’s a story I’ve wanted to tell, but the time was right and all the circumstances came together to make that happen after my first novel was published,” Hutsell explained.
She lived in Maryville for almost 12 years. Hutsell said she enjoyed hanging out at Southland Books and looks forward to returning on Sept. 10 to meet the other authors involved in the event.
It used to happen a lot, but now that so many years have past, very few people mistake her for the Melanie Hutsell who was part of the cast for Saturday Night Live.”
With these two books complete, she’s working on a third. It’s “an old beast of a book I’be been trying to wrestle on the page got most of my life,” Hutsell said. “That’s my current obsession.”
Sarah Seaton Myers
Even with homeschooling her four children, Maryville native Sarah Seaton Myers had the dream of becoming a writer, but was willing to put that on hold until her kids are raised.
But after writing “Letters from Papaw,” she said she realized she could do both with some prioritizing. That first book is based on her late father-in-law Leon Myers, who was born in Cades Cove and was proud of his heritage. He passed away at the age of 85.
“I wanted to create a holding place for his memories and stories,” Myers said. “The book includes adventures from his childhood as well as stories from his ancestors, who also lived in Cades Cove.”
Also included are photographs from Leon’s personal collection and an “Appalachian vocabulary list” to help kids understand terms they might not understand.
This author also has an upcoming book series with the first book due out in January. It’s called “The Buried Reserve.” Myers has teamed up with a co-author, L.A. Boruff, for a series entitled “Wears Valley Witches.” Book One is now available. She writes under the pen name Lorraine Cook for that series.
She’s even got a series of Cades Cove-focused children’s books she hopes to release next year.
This Heritage High and Maryville College graduate also enjoys photography, nature study, reading, hiking and traveling.
Her inspiration for writing are her children. “I’ve seen the way books have molded their minds and allowed them to dream and have high aspirations for their lives,” she said. “I want my books to leave readers with a sense of wonder.”
