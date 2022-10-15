The Stephen Holston and John Sevier Chapters of the TNSAR co-hosted a Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony to honor five veterans who fought for freedom from Great Britain and the establishment of our republic. Their names are Joseph Johnston, John Lane, Robert McCoy, Robert Sterling and John Walker.
There were representatives from 11 chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), seven chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a past president of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR), and numerous members of the community. The ceremony is part of an ongoing project to find and mark the graves of all patriots.
“It’s really about community,” says George Lane, president of the Stephen Holston Chapter, whose fourth great-grandfather, John Lane, served as a private in Captain Ambrose Madison’s Company of Foot in the Regiment of Guards at Albermarle Barracks in 1779-1780, and was among those honored. “These men came from all over — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina — and joined together because they wanted a better life for themselves and their families and were willing to fight and die for it”
SAR is the largest male lineage organization in the United States. It consists of 50 state-level societies with more than 500 local chapters, several international societies (including Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), and over 33,000 members. For more information about the SAR visit www.sar.org.
