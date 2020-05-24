Local theatres are struggling to connect with audiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flying Anvil Theatre is adapting to this challenge by offering online entertainment and summer camps.
First up is a virtual play, “Do You Read Me?” by Katherine Funkhauser, at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, and at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31. Written specifically to be produced as a live video stream, the show takes place at NASA headquarters and a Mars colony full of average Joes instead of astronauts. Their mission? To grow the first eggplant on Mars. As the founder, Dr. Weaver takes reports from a series of increasingly unhinged colonists. He begins to suspect that the mission is going off the rails. The space comedy about community resonates with anyone who is getting a little frustrated with social distancing among weird roommates and annoying family members.
“We’re learning all kinds of new skills,” Flying Anvil Artistic Director Jayne Morgan says. “We’re exploring how we can produce a play online that isn’t just talking heads, but has some real production value. This show will be both surprising and fun for audiences who join us.”
“Do You Read Me?” is being offered as a pay-what-you-can performance, and reservations can be made now at flyinganviltheatre.com. The show is directed by David Ratliff and is appropriate for all audiences. Stepping up as sponsors for the show are board member Troy Suggs and his wife, Georgette. Their generosity enables Flying Anvil Theatre to continue to produce entertainment even when the theatre must remain closed.
Flying Anvil is also partnering with Crafty Bastard Brewery to bring a specialty brew to Knoxville for the opening night performance. More information is to come, but General Manager Chris Freeman says, “They’re known for their experimental brews, and this performance is definitely an experiment, so we thought, who better to partner with? We really wanted to use this time to connect the community and reach some folks who may not know about us. They’ve got their central location and their spot out west. It seemed like the perfect opportunity.”
Flying Anvil Theatre seeks new ways to offer the community safe and innovative content. It’s difficult to stay involved and connected during these weird times, but Morgan says the theatre hopes to reopen this summer.
“We’ve rescheduled ‘The Sunshine Boys’ for August since we figure everyone could use an excuse for some healing laughter,” Morgan said. “Hopefully, things will feel safer then, but we’ll keep our eye on the data to be sure. Stay tuned.”
For more information on “Do You Read Me?” go to flyinganvil
