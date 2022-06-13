Flying Anvil Theatre is preparing to present “A Kid Like Jake” during Pride Month. The play tells the story of parents Alex and Greg as they attempt to navigate enrolling their 4-year old into the competitive New York City kindergarten landscape. Jake has an affinity to take on the role of “princess” during playtime, and matters are complicated when he starts showing aggressive behaviors at school interviews.
The adults in Jake’s life are all grappling with the idea that Jake may be transgender.
“Jake reminds us that labels can help us put order to the world around us, but at what cost?” says director Doug James, who has approached the play with more questions than answers. “We actually never see the character of Jake in the play- just the adults speaking about and for him. I just want to know, and I think it’s up to the audience to decide, what’s best for the child?”
James, theatre teacher at Austin East High School and adjunct professor at Maryville College, says that the spectrum of what gender truly means is at the center of national discussion.
“No matter what side you fall on this issue, the discussion of gender cannot simply be avoided,” he says. “The beautiful aspect of this play is that it does not preach, but asks questions.” A line that James says perfectly sums up the play is from the preschool principal. “All I’m saying is, we don’t always have to know the answers, as long as we keep listening.”
“A Kid Like Jake,” sponsored by Positively Living and Choice Health Networks, runs from June 16-26, and tickets start at $27 for adults and $15 for students. The theatre is located at 1300 Rocky Hill Road, Knoxville. Online tickets at www.flyinganviltheatre.com.
