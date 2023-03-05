Planning wisely for the future sometimes includes dealing with important legal matters. This task can be daunting. Fortunately from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 15, in the Dorothy Herron Room of the Blount County Public Library, attorney Matthew Haralson will present an overview of the legal documents and decisions which are important to safeguarding ourselves and our loved ones.
As a member of the firm Kizer & Black Attorneys, Matthew Haralson practices in the area of estate and elder law planning. In his program, he draws on his wide experience to offer a clear and coherent introduction to wills, trusts, and powers of attorney.
The fifth event of the 2022-2023 Focus on Seniors series, this program is co-sponsored by BCPL and the Blount County Community Action Agency Office on Aging in coordination with OOA director Teresa O’Mary. For more information, please call the reference desk at 865-273-1428.
The Focus on Seniors series continues into April of 2023. The Office on Aging and BCPL welcome all individuals of any age who would like to plan wisely for a long and healthy life for themselves and those they love.
Open to the public, this program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at 865-982-0981 or visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.