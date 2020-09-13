Since 1992, Food City, in partnership with its customers, has conducted its annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local nonprofit hunger relief organizations. The 2019-2020 campaign raised more than $562,000. In Blount County, Community Food Connection will receive $2,500.
Throughout the promotion, customers wishing to donate select the desired amount and it is added to their order total. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit hunger relief organizations in the region.
"We would like to thank our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success," said Steven C. Smith, Food City's president and chief executive officer. "Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.