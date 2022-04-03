UT/TSU Extension Blount County is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in the Statewide Food Waste Awareness Week Food Drive.
Food collection will take place April 4-9 at the UT/TSU Extension office in Blount County, 1219 McArthur Road, Maryville. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, volunteers will be receiving donations at the Maryville and Alcoa Kroger stores. Help your community by giving non-perishable food from your pantry or newly purchased items. Questions can be directed to Danielle Trotter at dtrotter@utk.edu or by calling 865-982-6430 ext. 6435.
