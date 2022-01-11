On Saturday, Jan. 15, Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Rd, (right next to Dairy Queen) is collaborating with Second Harvest to host a drive-thru mobile pantry. The hours will be 9 a.m. to noon, unless all the food is distributed before noon.
Individuals and/or families will be provided with a box of approximately 50 pounds of food at no cost. Items include pasta, soup, canned veggies, canned chicken, canned fruits, peanut butter, mac and cheese, cereal, etc. For this event, Monte Vista will have a refrigerated truck from Second Harvest and will offer additional products, such as frozen beef, pork and poultry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.