On Saturday, Aug. 1, First Farragut United Methodist Church (FFUMC) and Central United Methodist Church, Lenoir City, will partner to host a Mobile Pantry food giveaway. The event will take place at First Farragut UMC, 12733 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. A semitrailer load of food will be distributed from 8 a.m. until all food has been handed out. School supplies will also be given away. Any area residents in need of help are encouraged to attend.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, food will be distributed from the church parking lot to cars as they drive through. The church building will not be open. The church parking lot will be open at 7 a.m. Numbered line cards will be also be available beginning at 7 a.m.
Mobile Pantry is a shared ministry of First Farragut UMC and Central UMC. Congregational volunteers will be on hand to help distribute and load groceries. In July 2019, the previous Mobile Pantry, 233 families and 402 children were served.
The Mobile Pantry distributes food purchased from the Second Harvest Food Bank and donated by Bishops Storehouse, an outreach ministry of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
