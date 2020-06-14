Marble Springs State Historic Site in Knoxville will present a workshop on the preservation of food on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. Participants will learn how our ancestors preserved their food with board member Jim Buckenmyer. This workshop will cover life before even canning was a possibility. Topics will cover smoking, salting, pickling, drying and many other preservation techniques to be used to create food stores at home.
Like all of Buckenmyer’s workshops, this will be a hands-on experience. Bring your favorite dish to share with everyone for our community lunch. Admission is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Seating may be limited, so make your reservations today. Tickets are available via Facebook or Eventbrite or call 865-573-5508.
