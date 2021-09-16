Foothills Church in Maryville will hold a grand opening for its newly renovated West Building on Sunday, Sept. 19. Included in this new space is a secure environment for babies and two new preschool environments, a nursing mother’s room, a volunteer room, multiple counseling rooms and two new meeting spaces.
Trent Stewart, the lead pastor of Foothills Church, commented, “Over the past several years, the people of FC have been giving faithfully to make this new environment a reality. We can’t wait to make this space available to the people of our community, and we think that God is going to use Foothills Church as a place where families can experience healing and truly feel like they belong.”
Leon Williams Contractors completed this renovation in the fall of 2021. This Maryville-based commercial design-build firm has worked on several projects with Foothills Church since the acquisition of their current building in 2011.
“We’re so thankful for the diligent work of Jimmy Hawkins and Leon Williams Contractors. They have done an incredible job on this renovation, and we’re grateful that we got to work with them again”, said Stewart.
Foothills Church has been ministering to the people of Blount County since 2009. Planted out of the vision of Pastor Ron Stewart from Grace Baptist Church in Knoxville, Pastor Trent Stewart has led FC since 2009 and has grown to over 2000 weekly attendees, in person and online over the past 12 years.
Foothills Church plans to launch a new location in the Bearden community of Knoxville in the fall of 2021. More information about the West Building Renovation and Foothills Church can be found at the church’s website: www.foothillschurch.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.