Storytellers Faye Wooden and Linda Poland will delight and entertain listeners of all ages at Blount County Public Library’s Foothills Storytelling Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Whether their stories are silly, amusing or even spooky, two of East Tennessee’s premiere storytellers will make you feel like you are part of the story itself.
Faye Wooden, Maryville artist and native Appalachian, has a lot of life experiences to build her stories from. She has been a teacher, herbalist, banker, and even a bear trapper. From using laughter, to stories about the ancient past, to impactful stories of American veterans, Wooden reminds us that we are all connected.
Linda Poland became Resident Storyteller for the Town of Jonesborough, Tennessee, by developing town history tours, which have won national, state, and local awards. Her website states that some of her best opportunities for collecting stories have come about on dark and stormy nights. She has traveled the world, learning people’s stories, but her specialty is Tennessee and personal stories.
Poland and Wooden will entertain children at the regular Saturday morning story time at 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department. At 3 p.m. the whole family can listen to stories, and at 7 p.m., Poland and Wooden will present stories with more mature themes. Both of these will be in the Sharon Lawson Room, and both storytellers will present at each program. While the main area of the library will be closed, the meeting rooms will be open and accessible through the front entrance for the final performance.
Open to the public, this program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at (865)-982-0981 or visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org. You can also check out our Facebook at “Blount County Public Library,” Twitter at “bcpl_tn,” and Instagram at “bcpl_tn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.